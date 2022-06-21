'BJP debilitating country's democracy': Chhattisgarh Minister alleges Congress leaders' phones being tapped

Photo: Representative Image

The issue of spying software Pegasus and phone tapping has once again come to the fore and kindled a political uproar in Chhattisgarh. After Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was accused of phone tapping, Parliamentary Affairs cum Agriculture Minister Ravindra Chaubey also made a statement over illegal phone tapping in Raipur on Tuesday and alleged that telephonic conversation of Congress leaders was being taped.

While interacting with media in Raipur, Choubey asked former state chief minister Dr Raman Singh to clarify whether during his tenure Pegasus- spying software was purchased.

The Minister also referred to CM Baghel's statement and asked the former CM to answer it as the allegations were quite serious in nature.

The Minister accused the BJP of debilitating democracy in the country and said, "wherever we win the elections, Union Minister Amit Shah will reach there and form a government by using unfair and undemocratic means."

Former chief minister of state Dr Raman refuted the allegations and said, "there is no reason to tape such phone calls. Accusations are baseless and politically motivated."

"The quizzing of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by ED has pushed Congress leaders into a zone of unbearable discomfort. Therefore, under suspicion, they are making rubbish allegations," said the former chief minister.

"Everybody is equal before the law and if Rahul and Sonia won’t commit irregularities, then there is no need to panic from ED and its questions," Dr Raman added.