e-Paper Get App

'BJP debilitating country's democracy': Chhattisgarh Minister alleges Congress leaders' phones being tapped

The Minister also referred to CM Baghel's statement and asked the former CM to answer it as the allegations were quite serious in nature.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

The issue of spying software Pegasus and phone tapping has once again come to the fore and kindled a political uproar in Chhattisgarh. After Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was accused of phone tapping, Parliamentary Affairs cum Agriculture Minister Ravindra Chaubey also made a statement over illegal phone tapping in Raipur on Tuesday and alleged that telephonic conversation of Congress leaders was being taped.

While interacting with media in Raipur, Choubey asked former state chief minister Dr Raman Singh to clarify whether during his tenure Pegasus- spying software was purchased.

The Minister also referred to CM Baghel's statement and asked the former CM to answer it as the allegations were quite serious in nature.

The Minister accused the BJP of debilitating democracy in the country and said, "wherever we win the elections, Union Minister Amit Shah will reach there and form a government by using unfair and undemocratic means."

Former chief minister of state Dr Raman refuted the allegations and said, "there is no reason to tape such phone calls. Accusations are baseless and politically motivated."

"The quizzing of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by ED has pushed Congress leaders into a zone of unbearable discomfort. Therefore, under suspicion, they are making rubbish allegations," said the former chief minister.

"Everybody is equal before the law and if Rahul and Sonia won’t commit irregularities, then there is no need to panic from ED and its questions," Dr Raman added.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: People observe silent protest against Army’s occupation of land in Bilaspur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndia'BJP debilitating country's democracy': Chhattisgarh Minister alleges Congress leaders' phones being tapped

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Don't make me minister but join hands with BJP, Eknath...

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Don't make me minister but join hands with BJP, Eknath...

Mumbai: Dismissed cop Sachin Vaze denied default bail in corruption case

Mumbai: Dismissed cop Sachin Vaze denied default bail in corruption case

Mumbai: Unaccounted cash and jewellery worth Rs 9 cr seized by I-T sleuths in ops against business...

Mumbai: Unaccounted cash and jewellery worth Rs 9 cr seized by I-T sleuths in ops against business...

Mumbai: Over 10k people participate in 'Yoga by the Bay'

Mumbai: Over 10k people participate in 'Yoga by the Bay'

Mumbai: Bizman loses Rs 11 lakh to cyber-crooks in SIM block fraud

Mumbai: Bizman loses Rs 11 lakh to cyber-crooks in SIM block fraud