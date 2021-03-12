BJP-Congress to send heavyweights to campaign in West Bengal ahead of polls

Kolkata: In the run-up to Assembly poll in the poll-bound West Bengal both the BJP and the Congress are ready to send their heavyweight leaders in West Bengal to woo the voters.

According to BJP sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold four rallies in West Bengal ahead of the first phase of the Assembly poll.

“On March 18, Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Purulia, March 20 at Kanthi and on March 22 and 24 the venue is not decided. On March 14 and 15 Union Home Minister will also hold rallies in the state. Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to address at Jungle Mahal,” added the sources.

According to several poll analysts, the leader of the saffron camp is targeting those places which are still the stronghold of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“Purulia after Lok Sabha election in 2019 has been divided between the TMC and the BJP but even then the TMC still has an advantage there. The violence at Jungle Mahal got reduced after TMC came to power and it is considered to be TMC citadel. The saffron camp to woo the voters at these places is leaving no stones unturned,” mentioned the analysts.

Meanwhile, Congress had released a list of 30 star campaigners including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, along with its national interim president Sonia Gandhi along with cricket-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and Md. Azharuddin amongst others who will campaign in West Bengal for all eight phases.

It is pertinent to mention that Congress is fighting the upcoming polls with an alliance with the Left Front and the Indian Secular Front.