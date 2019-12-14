'BJP committing litany of injustices': Priyanka Gandhi recounts Unnao horror

"When I saw the father of the Unnao rape victim burying his face in his palms and crying, I remembered my own father whose body I saw as a 19-year-old. My father's blood is in this soil just as the blood of the Unnao victim is nurturing this earth. This country is ours and it is our moral duty to save it," she said, with her mother and party president Sonia Gandhi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi seated at the stage.

In an emotional speech before a jam-packed venue, Priyanka recounted her meeting with the father of the Unnao rape victim and said how it pained her heart.

"When I was leaving their house, I asked a nine-year-old girl, the daughter of the victim's sister-in-law, what she wanted to become later in life. The girl did not answer at first, but later said she wanted to become a judge, someone who is above a lawyer. Justice is everyone's aspiration and we must all fight for it.

"At present, a litany of injustices are happening. Farmers are under stress. The poor are burdened with difficulties while the rich and their coffers are being filled. Today, someone who does not fight against this injustice will be called a coward," Priyanka said.