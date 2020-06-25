BJP claims Chinese Embassy and Govt donated to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

After a petition was filed before the Supreme Court on Wednesday to seeks probe into the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Congress party and the Communist Party of China in 2008, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Thursday has claimed that the Chinese Embassy and the Government are among the donors of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Not just the Embassy of The Peoples Republic of China in India but even the Government of People’s Republic of China is a donor to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Congress Presidnt Sonia Gandhi is the Chairperson of RGF. Dr MMS, Rahul Gandhi, PC and Priyanka Vadra sit on the board (sic)."