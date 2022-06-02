BJP chief Nadda rejects dynastic politics, says will prioritise party workers over leaders' families

BJP president JP Nadda in conversation with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his arrival at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal on Wednesday | ANI

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh urban local body elections to be held in two phases on July 6 and July 13, BJP national president JP Nadda praised the performance of the government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

However, he made it clear that the party's parliamentary board would be deciding on issues related to the 2023 state elections.

On the issue of dynastic politics, Nadda said, "We will encourage ministers and lawmakers' families to work for strengthening the party, but workers will get preference for representation in polls."

"In Uttar Pradesh, the children of many lawmakers were competent. Similar may be the case in Madhya Pradesh. But we have to follow a policy and the pain it will give is obvious. Ultimately, we have to maintain our party's internal democracy," the BJP chief said.

"We're working on an issue which is contrary to long-standing political culture and practice of the country. We are against politics of dynasty. If we don't do it, which worker will want to work for the party, when it is to be run by some families only?

"It's a matter of following policy. Many times, surgeries will have to be done and Dettol will also need to be applied to address the wound. The policy cost us a few seats in the Madhya Pradesh bypolls, but still we stuck to ticket for workers only.

"In two-three bypolls in Madhya Pradesh in recent times, we stuck to the policy of fielding workers and not our politicians' children or family members, even when the Chief Minister and the state party chief warned us about the results. We stuck to the policy and will do it in future too," JP Nadda said.

On the first day of his two-day tour of the state, Nadda reiterated that it will be the dedicated workers who will represent the party in all the coming polls, while the kin of leaders will work for strengthening the organisation.