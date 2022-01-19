BJP CEC meeting underway in Delhi to finalise candidates for Assembly polls

The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) is meeting is underway in Delhi to finalise candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanth, BJP national chief JP Nadda, and other leaders present at the meeting.

According to reports, the leaders will finalise candidates for Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in the meeting. Reports also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the meeting virtually.

Last Thursday, the BJP CEC meeting was held in a hybrid mode as few of the CEC members, including party chief Nadda, had tested positive for COVID-19. Nadda, however, recovered from the infection and attended meetings on Monday at the party headquarters.

The BJP has announced 109 candidates for 403 member-Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The party on Saturday released its first list of 107 candidates. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur (Urban) Assembly constituency and deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu Assembly seat in Prayagraj district. The BJP has denied tickets to 20 sitting MLAs in its first list.

On Tuesday, the saffron party released the names of two candidates for Uttar Pradesh. A meeting of the BJP core committee on Uttar Pradesh was held to discuss candidates' names and seat sharing with the alliance partners.

BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders from the state were present in the meeting held at the party headquarters.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 04:51 PM IST