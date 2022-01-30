BJP candidates from Suar, Rampur seats could orchestrate an attack to kill me: Samajwadi Party's Abdullah Azam Khan

Weeks before the highly anticipated assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, son of former Minister Azam Khan and Samajwadi Party candidate from Rampur's Suar, Abdullah Azam Khan on Sunday alleged that he is being followed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its candidates could orchestrate an attack or road accident to kill him.

Abdullah, who is contesting from the Suar assembly seat in Rampur on SP's ticket expressed apprehension that BJP candidates from Suar and Rampur seats could orchestrate an attack or road accident to kill me.

Alleging that he is being followed the SP candidate also said that a conspiracy has been hatched to put jim behind bars in a fake case. Notably, Azam was recently released on bail after losing his MLA berth in a fake birth certificate case.

Earlier in the day, he said, the property given to the Rampur Nawabs for "being loyal to the British" should be confiscated and that a movement in this connection will be launched soon.

"The members of the Rampur Nawab family were loyal to the British, which is why they were given awards and titles. Such people have no place in India," Abdullah told PTI.

"Property given to them for betraying the country should be confiscated. A movement will be launched in Rampur to convert this into government property," Abdullah told PTI.

The two political families have been arch-rivals since 1980s.

When asked about BJP ally Apna Dal Sonelal fielding Haider Ali Khan of the Nawab family as his rival for the Suar seat, Abdullah said, "Who is Haider Ali Khan... I don't recognise him." On the BJP labelling the SP as pro-Pakistan, 'Jinnahwadi' (follower of Mohammad Ali Jinnah) and 'Tamanchawadi' (fond of using country-made pistols), Abdullah said the BJP should first answer when it would provide justice to the families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Abdullah had been elected from Suar constituency seat in the 2017 polls but was disqualified in 2019 in the fake birth certificate case.

His father Azam Khan, Rampur MP, has more than 100 cases registered against him and is in jail for the last 23 months.

The SP has fielded Azam from Rampur City while Abdullah has once again been fielded him from Suar. Tazeen, who was released on bail in December 2020, is currently the MLA from Rampur City.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 04:28 PM IST