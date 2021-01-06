BJP calls for statewide protest today in Andhra Pradesh against attack on temples

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Calling the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju in Vizianagaram district as "illegal", party's general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy has given a call for statewide protest on Wednesday (today).

Veerraju and some other leaders were arrested by Vizianagaram Police on Tuesday in Ramatheertham village to prevent them from undertaking 'Dharma Yatra' to Ramateertham temple to protest against the desecration of Lord Rama idol by some unknown miscreants last week.

In a video statement, Reddy called for a statewide protest on Wednesday and condemning the "illegal arrest of Veerraju and party workers." He demanded the police to allow party leaders and workers into Ramateertham temple unconditionally.

"The protest will be held at RDO offices and collector offices in all districts. Party's main demand is to allow BJP leaders to visit Ramateertham temple. The protests will continue till then," he said.