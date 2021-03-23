BJP cadres only burning Shyama Prasad Mookherjee's poster: Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi

Purulia: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the agitation amongst the BJP cadres over the candidature issue.
Addressing several rallies at Purulia, the TMC supremo said that though Modi said that Bengal is there in BJP’s DNA but even then the cadres of the saffron camp are seen burning the posters of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee.
“Modi said that BJP’s founder Shyama Prasad Mookherjee as a Bengal for which Bengal and Bengali is there in the DNA of BJP. But their party workers are seen burning the posters of Shyama Prasad. Is this the Bengali connection of BJP,” asked Mamata.
Without naming Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, the TMC supremo claimed that the Purulia BJP MP, despite being elected doesn’t work for the Purulia and also that he lives in Dhanbad of Jharkhand.
Claiming that the BJP is bringing police from BJP ruled states for poll booth capturing, the Chief Minister urged everyone to be aware.
“They (BJP) are purposely bringing in people from BJP ruled states just for poll booth capturing. Those who stay outside for jobs but are the voters of West Bengal I urge all of them to come and vote. TMC will create more job opportunities in West Bengal so that no one will have to go and reside in other states,” mentioned the TMC supremo amidst chants of ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game is on).
At a time when the West Bengal Chief Minister is addressing several public rallies at Purulia, after para teachers, now SSC students demanding jobs had agitated in front of the residence of TMC supremo at Kalighat area in South Kolkata.
According to agitators, despite promising jobs the Chief Minister of West Bengal didn't give them jobs.
According to TMC sources, the ruling Trinamool Congress have made two new videos depicting the TMC supremo who had developed West Bengal.
“We have named the videos as ‘fighter didi’. One of the videos shows that Didi has developed the state. The second video is showing that the BJP is an outsider in Nandigram and that the TMC is the daughter of the state,” confirmed the sources.