BJP cadres only burning Shyama Prasad Mookherjee's poster: Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi

Purulia: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the agitation amongst the BJP cadres over the candidature issue.

Addressing several rallies at Purulia, the TMC supremo said that though Modi said that Bengal is there in BJP’s DNA but even then the cadres of the saffron camp are seen burning the posters of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee.

“Modi said that BJP’s founder Shyama Prasad Mookherjee as a Bengal for which Bengal and Bengali is there in the DNA of BJP. But their party workers are seen burning the posters of Shyama Prasad. Is this the Bengali connection of BJP,” asked Mamata.

Without naming Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, the TMC supremo claimed that the Purulia BJP MP, despite being elected doesn’t work for the Purulia and also that he lives in Dhanbad of Jharkhand.

Claiming that the BJP is bringing police from BJP ruled states for poll booth capturing, the Chief Minister urged everyone to be aware.