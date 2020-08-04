BJP, BSP oppose functioning of six BSP MLAS as Congress MLAs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday approached the divisional bench of Rajasthan Chief Justice and challenged the July 31 order refusing stay on functioning of six BSP MLAS as Congress MLAs. The matter is scheduled for hearing on Wednesday.

Both BSP and BJP had filed writ petitions challenging the September 18, 2019 decision of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi to allow the merger of all six BSP MLAs of Rajasthan in the ruling Congress party. This merger had helped Ashok Gehlot government to attain numbers beyond clear majority.

In separate petitions filed by BJP MLA and state general secretary Madan Dilawar and BSP national secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, the single judge bench had issued notices to the Assembly Speaker, Assembly Secretary and all the six BSP MLAs. However, it refused to grant stay on their functioning as Congress MLAs in the proceedings of the House. The matter was scheduled to come up for hearing on August 11.

On Tuesday separate appeals were filed by Dilawar and Mishra for urgent hearing on the matter by Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Inderjeet Mahanty.