BJP bringing in 'outsiders' for campaigning in Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the BJP of insulting the people of the national capital by bringing in "outsiders" to campaign for the February 8 assembly polls.

Kejriwal said the Bharatiya Janata Party has brought 200 MPs, 70 ministers and 11 chief ministers from outside to defeat him.

"They are bringing 200 MPs, 70 ministers and 11 chief ministers because people of Delhi did not support them so now they are bringing in outsiders. They are coming to defeat the people of Delhi," he said at the Gokapluri constituency while campaigning for AAP candidate Surendra Kumar.

"They are coming to defeat your son Kejriwal. They are coming to insult all of us. They will come and say your schools are in bad condition, your mohalla clinics are in bad shape. Will you keep quiet?" Kejriwal asked to which the audience responded with a resounding "no".

Kejriwal urged people to recount the development works done in Delhi in the past five years in front of the BJP leaders when they visit different areas asking for votes.

"This fight is between the two crore people of Delhi and 200 BJP MPs. When they come, recount all the works done in the last five years and send them back to their states. Do not let them insult Delhi," he said.

Ads on rikshws: Delhi HC notice to EC, Delhi police

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Election Commission of India, the Delhi police and the Delhi government on a petition challenging the penalisation of auto-rickshaw drivers for sporting political advertisement on their vehicles.

Justice AK Chawla issued notices to the respondents on the plea and slated the matter for further hearing on March 3.

A group of auto-rickshaw drivers had challenged the challans issued to them by the Delhi police for displaying a political advertisement -- "I love Kejriwal" -- on their vehicles.

The petition, filed through advocate Nitin Gupta, pleaded that they cannot be penalised for publicly expressing their political choices under their right to free speech and that displaying such posters was not prohibited.

The plea claimed that an auto-rickshaw driver named Rajesh Kumar was fined Rs 10,000 for the advertisement on his vehicle, "which he says he did of his free will without any pressure and monetary benefit".

HC refuses to give time to file nomination

Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking "reasonable time" to file nomination for the upcoming assembly polls alleging they were not able to do the same due to long queue and special treatment given to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The High Court also rejected other pleas challenging the decision of the Election Commission to reject the nominations papers. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, after concluding the submissions in the matter, observed that these petitions are not maintainable. Appearing on behalf of the Election commission, advocate Siddhant Kumar raised questions on the maintainability of the petitions.

After BJP MPs, Amit Shah takes on Kejriwal over Delhi schools

New Delhi: Soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threw an invite to Amit Shah to visit Delhi government run schools and witness them first hand, the Union Home Minister has taken him head on.

In a tweet Shah said: Arvind Kejriwal ji you called me to see a school run by the Delhi government. Yesterday, the eight MPs of Delhi BJP went to different schools and see how they are. Their plight exposed the claims of your 'education revolution'."

Putting the ball back to Kejriwal's court, Shah added: "Now you have to answer to the people of Delhi."

A day earlier, BJP MPs from Delhi, took to social media to state their experience of visiting Delhi schools. Taking on the AAP, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari tweeted pictures of a school in bad condition and a videos of students standing outside the school. The classes at the school were conducted only for two hours, which included the lunch break, Tiwari alleged.

"Increasing the world class school of the Delhi government giving education to students for only 2 hours a day...what a shame, @AamAadmiParty spent crores on the advertisement and look at the school infrastructure," Tiwari had tweeted.