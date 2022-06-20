BJP Bengal celebrates 'Paschim Banga Diwas' | Twitter/@BJP4Bengal

Kolkata: State BJP celebrated 'Paschim Banga Diwas' (West Bengal Day) on Monday.

After walking out from the Assembly, the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with the saffron camp MLAs garlanded the statue to Shyamaprasad Mookherjee to observe West Bengal Day.

Slamming the Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay, Adhikari said that despite several requests to announce June 20 officially as ‘Paschim Banga Diwas’ the Speaker said he didn’t know anything about the same.

“I have given notice to the Speaker earlier to declare officially June 20 as Paschim Banga Diwas but the Speaker said he didn’t have any official notice. The TMC is trying to hide the works done by Shyamaprasad Mookherjee. They are afraid that a new generation of the state will come to know about the good works of Mookherjee,” mentioned Adhikari.

Adhikari also mentioned that due to Mookherjee West Bengal is with India or else it would have been part of Pakistan or Bangladesh.

Slamming the state government, the LoP said that subjudiced matter is being raised inside the House and also that they will meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to inform him the same.

“I have been a part of Assembly since 2006 and I know subjudice matter under tax tribunal cannot be raised inside the House. But now TMC is saying that subjudice matter cannot be raised during motion. We will inform everything to the Governor,” added LoP.

Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari said that Mamata said she will send those who have lost jobs to gherao my and other BJP MLAs' house and if she does so we will send all the unemployed youths to gherao CM’s house.

“There are so many scams and now it is coming to light that people have got jobs in return for money. We will send all of them along with unemployed youths to gherao CM’s house. CM attacked me and tried to say that there is a scam under my sleeves but if anyone can prove that I have taken benefits from former education minister Partha Chatterjee I will quit politics,” claimed Adhikari.