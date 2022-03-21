BJP begins preparations for 2023 Rajasthan polls, will appoint 10 lakh Panna Pramukhs

Though the assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled in December 2023, the state unit of BJP has started its poll preparations well ahead. The party will appoint around 10 lakh workers as Panna Pramukh on 52,000 polling booths of the state that will remain in constant touch with the voters assigned to them till elections.

"The Panna Pramukh is a successful intervention of the party in various states and we are adopting this in Rajasthan also. A campaign for this will start on March 26th and around 10 lakh workers will be given the responsibility to remain in contact with the voters listed in the voter list of concerned polling booths till the elections," said Mukesh Dadhich, state secretary of the party.

The party will hold a series of meeting in the next 4 days at 7,000 Shakti Kendras of the party across the state. These will be preparatory meetings for the campaign of appointment of Panna Pramukhs. Senior leaders of the state unit will address these meetings, added Dadhich.

Apart from this, the party is also focusing on Non-Resident Rajasthanis (NRR). A series of conventions of NRRs is planned in various parts of the country. One such convention was organized in Surat recently and the other one was in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Now Ahmadabad, Hyderabad, Chainni, Kolkata, Bhuvneshwar, Raipur and Mumbai are the other destinations where such meetings will be organized. State party president Satish Punia is attending these meetings and interacting with NRRs.

Notably, BJP’s performance in Rajasthan assembly by-elections in the last three years has not been very good. The party lost six out of the last eight by-elections and had faced a miserable defeat in the last three by-polls. The start of poll preparations well ahead is being considered as the fallout of poll debacles.

