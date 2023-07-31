BJP Begins Performance Review Of MPs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party has begun review of the performance of the sitting members of the Lok Sabha to decide the ticket to them in the 2024 polls.



The party sources said the services of various agencies and its in-house mechanism are being used to judge the MPs' efforts at people's contact, their participation in various outreach exercises of the party, and their standing among the voters on the social media.



With several union ministers, who are members of the Rajya Sabha, are being considered for the Lok Sabha ticket, top leaders in the party said. Seats will be allotted to them assessing their winnability prospects.



The BJP is already carrying out a special drive on 166 seats it lost last time by forming over 40 clusters and appointing union ministers and senior leaders to take care of them.



As regards several Lok Sabha seats, where the MPs have crossed 70 years, some sitting MLAs are being considered as their replacement.



In 2019, the BJP had not fielded around 55 of its 158 first-time MPs, a total of around 35% as the party felt many of them won on the back of the Modi wave and did nothing to leave a mark on their respective constituencies.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)