'BJP Aur Shiv Sena... Fevicol Ka Jod,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Endorsing Narendra Modi As NDA Parliamentary Group Leader |

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde extended his support to the proposal of naming Narendra Modi as the NDA Parliamentary Party Leader at the NDA meeting held in New Delhi on Friday.

While confirming his support for the NDA and expressing his willingness to work under the leadership of Modi, Shinde stated that the Shiv Sena and Bhartiya Janata Party share an unbreakable bond. "Fevicol ka jod," is what he said to describe the bond between both parties. He also stated that both the parties share the same ideology further strengthening their ties.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde supports the proposal of naming Narendra Modi as the NDA Parliamentary Party Leader. pic.twitter.com/9U2TTmG7bs — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.