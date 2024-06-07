 'BJP Aur Shiv Sena... Fevicol Ka Jod,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Endorsing Narendra Modi As NDA Parliamentary Group Leader
While confirming his support for the NDA and expressing his willingness to work under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Eknath Shinde stated that the Shiv Sena and Bhartiya Janata Party share an unbreakable bond.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde extended his support to the proposal of naming Narendra Modi as the NDA Parliamentary Party Leader at the NDA meeting held in New Delhi on Friday.

While confirming his support for the NDA and expressing his willingness to work under the leadership of Modi, Shinde stated that the Shiv Sena and Bhartiya Janata Party share an unbreakable bond. "Fevicol ka jod," is what he said to describe the bond between both parties. He also stated that both the parties share the same ideology further strengthening their ties.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

