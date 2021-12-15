'BJP at core is a violent party': Sanjay Jha after MoS Home Ajay Mishra's abuses journalists when asked about jailed son

Former National spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, Sanjay Jha on Wednesday slammed Minister of State Home, Ajay Mishra Teni for his inappropriate behaviour towards journalists when the reporters today asked about his jailed son Ashish Teni for his alleged involvement in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Sanjay Jha slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party and its leader on Twitterm wrote, "The BJP at core is a violent party. Did you see the video of the Minister attacking and abusing journalists?"

"The sooner India gets rid of these crackpot nihilists, we can breathe. They planned to murder farmers, for heaven’s sake! This is serious psycho stuff." he said in the tweet further.

Union Minister of state for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni on Wednesday lost his cool and misbehaved with media persons at a function.

The minister had come for the inauguration of an oxygen plant at a child care centre when a journalist asked him about the SIT adding charges in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

The minister immediately lost his temper and asked the journalist "Dimag kharab hai?" (Are you mad?)

He tried to shut down the mobile phone of another journalist who was recording the incident. The video shows the minister using expletives and threatening media persons present there before walking off. He referred to journalists as "chor".

Commenting on the matter, one of the reporter said that the minister confiscated the mobile phone of cameraman and has not returned it yet.

Meanwhile, opposition demands for Mr Mishra's sacking from the Union Cabinet have become louder after a Special Investigation Team report said the killing of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 was a "planned conspiracy".

The farmers were crushed, allegedly by an SUV driven by Ashish Mishra, "with intent to commit murder" and it was "not death by negligence".

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 07:21 PM IST