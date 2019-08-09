BJP appoints poll in charges of four states

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah on Friday appointed Bhupender Yadav as the incharge of Maharashtra Assembly polls with Keshav Prasad Maurya and Laxman Saavdi as his deputies and Saroj Pandey as the state’s organising secretary.

Prakash Javadekar will oversee election affairs in Delhi with Hardeep Singh Puri and MoS Nityanand Rai as his deputes.

National vice-president Shyam Jaju will continue as Delhi organising incharge, with Tarun Chugh as his deputy. Narendra Singh Tomar has been appointed as incharge of Haryana, along with Bhupendra Singh as his deputy and Anil Jain as the state organising incharge. Om Prakash Mathur will be the poll incharge of Jharkhand with Nand Kishore Yadav as his deputy.