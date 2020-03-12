BJP appoints L Murugan Dalit as Tamil Nadu unit chief

In a bid to shed it pro-Brahmin image in Tamil Nadu, the BJP leadership on Wednesday appointed L Murugan, a member of the Scheduled Castes, as the president of its state unit. Murugan is the vice president of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes / Tribes.
The post of BJP Tamil Nadu unit president had been vacant for the past over seven months after then incumbent Tamilisai Soundararajan was rewarded with Governorship of Telangana.
BJP president J P Nadda’s decision to appoint Murugan came as a surprise as he was nowhere in the reckoning and remained a dark horse. All along there were speculations that either K T Raghavan, a Brahmin, or Nainar Nagendran, an OBC leader and former AIADMK Minister, could be made the BJP Tamil Nadu unit president.
JDU president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday renominated vice chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Singh and sitting member Ramnath Thakur as party candidates for Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on March 26.
In the BJP, two sitting members , Dr CP Thakur and RK Sinha have been denied renomination.
In place of Dr Thakur, BJP nominated his son, Vivek Thakur, a former MLC.
Dr Thakur (89) is a former Union minister too and had been member of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Vivek is from the Bhumihar caste.
The RJD is yet to announce the names of its two candidates. Party sources indicated the that MP from Jharkhand Premchand Gupta would be one of the candidates. Second candidate may be from Lalu family.
March 13 is the last date of submission of nomination papers.
