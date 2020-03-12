BJP appoints L Murugan Dalit as Tamil Nadu unit chief

In a bid to shed it pro-Brahmin image in Tamil Nadu, the BJP leadership on Wednesday appointed L Murugan, a member of the Scheduled Castes, as the president of its state unit. Murugan is the vice president of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes / Tribes.

The post of BJP Tamil Nadu unit president had been vacant for the past over seven months after then incumbent Tamilisai Soundararajan was rewarded with Governorship of Telangana.

BJP president J P Nadda’s decision to appoint Murugan came as a surprise as he was nowhere in the reckoning and remained a dark horse. All along there were speculations that either K T Raghavan, a Brahmin, or Nainar Nagendran, an OBC leader and former AIADMK Minister, could be made the BJP Tamil Nadu unit president.