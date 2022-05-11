BJP appoints Kripashankar Singh in-charge of N-Indian cell

MUMBAI: With an eye on the upcoming BMC polls, the BJP on Tuesday appointed former Maharashtra minister Kripashankar Singh as in-charge of its cell for residents of Mumbai having roots in North India.

Singh was with the Congress earlier and served as minister of state for home under then-CM Vilasrao Deshmukh.

The veteran politician, originally a native of Uttar Pradesh, had stepped down from the ministerial position after facing corruption allegations and later joined the BJP.

Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP president, issued a letter appointing Singh, state vice-president of the party, as in-charge of its North Indian Morcha.

The BJP is seeking to dislodge its former ally Shiv Sena, which had been controlling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for over two decades, from the country's richest civic body, whose annual budget is in upwards of Rs 40,000 crore

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:32 AM IST