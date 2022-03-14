BJP appoints central observers for election of leader of legislative party in UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur & Goa

The BJP Parliamentary Board on Monday appointed central observers & co-observers for the election of the leader of the legislative party in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Assembly.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the central observer for election of the leader of the legislative party in Uttar Pradesh, while former Uttarkhand CM Raghubar Das is the co-observer.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been made the central observer for Uttarkhand, while MoS Meenakshi Lekhi is the co-observer.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been given the responsibility of Manipur, while Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has been made the co-observer.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been appointed as the central observer for Goa, while MoS L Murugan has been made the co-observer.

For the unversed, the BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur after the counting of votes in the recently held Assembly elections was held on Thursday.

