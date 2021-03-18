'BJP announced name without consent': Somen Mitra's wife Sikha as saffron party shares list of candidates for last four phases of Bengal polls

Kolkata: Fresh chaos over BJP’s candidate started as former Congress President Somen Mitra’s wife Sikha Mitra said that she is not contesting the polls and also that she had never defected to the BJP.
Incidentally Sikha Mitra’s name was announced by the BJP for the Chowringhee constituency.
Talking to The Free Press Journal, Sikha said that she will continue with the Congress.
“My husband was always a Congressman. I have never thought of defecting. Without my permission, they (BJP) have announced my name. I am not going to contest,” said Sikha.
Notably, showing dissent over Congress, Somen Mitra had floated his own party which eventually got merged with the ruling Trinamool Congress. In 2009, Somen was also the MLA of TMC from Diamond Harbour constituency and in 2018 the ace politician defected back to Congress.
On another side, TMC MLA candidate Mala Shah’s husband Tarun Shah’s name also featured in the candidates' list of the BJP.
Rubbishing the fact that he is not from BJP and supports the ruling Trinamool Congress, Tarun said that it can be someone else and not him as he never joined the saffron camp.
Meanwhile, despite being vocal that the TMC is harping on the ‘Celeb faces’ to get votes, the saffron camp also concentrated on the celebrity quotient as they have fielded several Bengali actors against the TMC actor as well as politician candidates.
To counter TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, the BJP has fielded Bengali actor Shrabanti Chatterjee. To counter Bengal actor Sayoni Ghosh from TMC in Asansol South, the BJP has given ticket to fashion designer and West Bengal BJP women wing president Agnimitra Paul, and to counter West Bengal power minister Sobhandeb Chatterjee the BJP depended on Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and MP Jagannath Sarkar will also contest the polls.
Besides, other celebrities who had recently defected to the saffron camp and also TMC dissent leaders who had joined the BJP are also given tickets to fight the upcoming polls. Several old BJP leaders like Rahul Sinha, Sayantan Basu, Raju Banerjee and Mina Devi Purohit are also given important seats.
It is pertinent to mention that after the BJP had announced their first list of the candidates for the first two phases last week, the BJP cadres have been protesting across West Bengal for giving tickets to the ‘turncoat’ leaders. Following such an incident Union Home Minister Amit Shah held two closed door meetings with West Bengal senior leaders before announcing the list of the remaining phases.