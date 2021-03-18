'BJP announced name without consent': Somen Mitra's wife Sikha as saffron party shares list of candidates for last four phases of Bengal polls

Kolkata: Fresh chaos over BJP’s candidate started as former Congress President Somen Mitra’s wife Sikha Mitra said that she is not contesting the polls and also that she had never defected to the BJP.

Incidentally Sikha Mitra’s name was announced by the BJP for the Chowringhee constituency.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Sikha said that she will continue with the Congress.

“My husband was always a Congressman. I have never thought of defecting. Without my permission, they (BJP) have announced my name. I am not going to contest,” said Sikha.

Notably, showing dissent over Congress, Somen Mitra had floated his own party which eventually got merged with the ruling Trinamool Congress. In 2009, Somen was also the MLA of TMC from Diamond Harbour constituency and in 2018 the ace politician defected back to Congress.