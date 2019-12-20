BJP ally Nitish Kumar refuses to implement NRC in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar became the first BJP ally to refuse to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.
A reporter asked him his stand on the Centre’s plan to roll out the National Register of Citizens, to which Nitish Kumar counter-questioned, “Why will it be implemented in Bihar?”
Earlier on Thursday, he appealed for harmony and fraternity amongst people and said that no wrong will be done to minorities.
Speaking at an event, Kumar made no mentions of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or the National Register of Citizens (NRC) but said, "We don't think about who instigates whom for what reason, we are committed to working for every section of society." "I appeal you to maintain harmony, fraternity and have respect for one another. I guarantee that no wrong will be done to the minorities," he said.
Earlier, there has been a rift in JDU over the Citizenship Act with the party voting in favour of it in parliament and its leaders criticising it in public.
(With Input from Agencies)
