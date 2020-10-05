BJP alleges TMC hand in councillor Manish Shukla's murder, Bengal Police says 'don't jump to conclusion'

West Bengal Police on Monday 'requested' citizens to exercise caution and not jump to conclusions without 'proper investigation' in the alleged murder of BJP councillor Manish Shukla on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district.

Taking to Twitter, the West Bengal Police said, "A person was shot dead last evening in Titagarh area of Barrackpore. Police is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity because the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt of murder.."

The Police also urged the citizens to refrain from 'irresponsible comments on social media'. "Please do not jump on conclusion without proper investigation. Irresponsible comments on social media tantamount to interference in the investigation. Please refrain from this," the Bengal Police added.