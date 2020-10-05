BJP alleges TMC hand in councillor Manish Shukla's murder, Bengal Police says 'don't jump to conclusion'

West Bengal Police on Monday 'requested' citizens to exercise caution and not jump to conclusions without 'proper investigation' in the alleged murder of BJP councillor Manish Shukla on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district.
Taking to Twitter, the West Bengal Police said, "A person was shot dead last evening in Titagarh area of Barrackpore. Police is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity because the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt of murder.."
The Police also urged the citizens to refrain from 'irresponsible comments on social media'. "Please do not jump on conclusion without proper investigation. Irresponsible comments on social media tantamount to interference in the investigation. Please refrain from this," the Bengal Police added.
Meanwhile, BJP has blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for the incident. "Bengal is now being turned into a place where murders are normalised! Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot by TMC goons. These series of murders clearly indicates towards your inevitable end of TMC," the BJP state unit said in a tweet.
BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya has demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.
"BJP worker Manish Shukla has been shot dead in front of Titagarh Police Station (in North 24 Parganas district). This matter should be investigated by CBI," tweeted Vijayvargiya.
Moreover, BJP activists on Monday put up road blockades in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district as a part of their 12-hour Barrackpore bandh to protest the killing of their party leader.
The BJP workers burnt tyres and blocked major thoroughfares such as Barrackpore-Barasat Road and Kalyani Expressway, bringing traffic to a complete halt in the area.
Expressing shock over the 'targeted political killings' in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has accused CM Mamata Banerjee of not responding to his urgent messages over the situation.
"Alarming nosediving law and order scenario Mamata Banerjee. Targeted political killings in spite of alert by Constitutional Head. Neither ACS Home nor DGP West Bengal Police responded. To CM at 10.47 PM "Would like to speak to you urgently!" Only silence that speaks volumes," Dhankhar's tweet read.
It is also important to note that the West Bengal government did not submit the annual crime data for 2019. The NCRB report released on September 30 said West Bengal did not send the data within the deadline.
“Due to non-receipt of data from State of West Bengal and Kolkata city in time for the year 2019, data furnished for the year 2018 has been used to arrive at national and city-wise figures,” the report said.
