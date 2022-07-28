BJP activist's murder: Yogi model will be implemented in Karnataka if needed, says CM Basavaraj Bommai | File pic

Bengaluru: Following a backlash from the youth wing of the BJP in Karnataka over the killing of Praveen Nettaru, Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that he plans to implement the "Yogi Adityanath model" if needed to tackle anti-national and communal elements in the state.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of completion of his government's first year in office, Bommai said, “There are different methods to deal with the situation in Karnataka and all of them are being used. If the situation demands, Yogi model government will come in Karnataka too," Bommai said.

Though the CM did not elaborate what the Yogi model is, he was probably hinting at the use of bulldozers and target communities that are behind the killings in the state.

According to some Yuva Morcha leaders, the 'Yogi model' refers to strong measures reportedly taken by Yogi Adityanath to control anti-national activities in the northern state, which include the use of bulldozers against such elements and mafia.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Nettaru in Karnataka's Bellare on Tuesday night. The suspects allegedly belong to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) which has backing of the Muslim-backed Popular Front of India.

The father of one of the accused, arrested in connection with the BJP Yuva Morcha leader's murder, said they have been targetted because they are Muslims. Mangalore police on Thursday arrested two people, identified as Shafiq Ballere and Zaqir Savanuru.

Speaking to TV channels, Shafiq Ballere's father, Ibrahim, said, "I work at Praveen’s shop. My son and Praveen used to talk there. Praveen used to come to our house. We have no idea why my son has been arrested. Just because we are Muslims, we are being targeted. Both Shafiq and Zakir aren’t like that."

On Thursday, police also detained 21 suspects in the case and said that all of them are members of PFI and SDPI.

Earlier, in a hurriedly called press conference at his residence on Wednesday midnight, Bommai announced the cancellation of an official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur that was scheduled to be attended by BJP national President J P Nadda.

The CM also announced that his government will raise a specially trained commando force in the state to eliminate anti-national and terrorist forces. The details of it will be revealed after discussion with officials.

"There is anger in our hearts following this killing. This incident within few months after Harsha's (Bajarang Dal activists) murder in Shivamogga has pained me," Bommai said.