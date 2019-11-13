BJP activists create buzz over dengue cases, clash with cops during Kolkata rally

Kolkata: Clashes broke out between BJP activists and police on Wednesday, when the saffron party took out a rally here to protest against the spurt in dengue cases.

The protest march, convened by the BJP Yuva Morcha, was taken out from Central Avenue in the city and was scheduled to culminate at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters, with the gherao of the civic body. The protesters held flags and even carried giant models of mosquitoes to underscore their point.

"The state government has been deliberately trying to hush up the figures (of those killed and affected). The government and the KMC are more keen on hiding the actual numbers rather than taking steps to tackle the menace," state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who led the rally, told reporters.