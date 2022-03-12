BJD's Prashant Jagdev's place is in jail: Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty after MLA's ploughs car through crowd injuring 22

After 22 people, including 10 police personnel and two journalists, were injured on Saturday when suspended BJD MLA Prasant Jagdev's vehicle allegedly ploughed through a crowd at Banapur in Khurda district, Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty met an injured party worker in a hospital.

Speaking about the BJD MLA, Mohanty said that Prashant Jagdev's place is in jail.

He also said that Jagdev has a bad track record and should be punished for his crimes.

Jagdev, the MLA from Chilika, was also critically injured as he was roughed up by a mob after the vehicle mowed down a section of the crowd which had gathered outside the Banapur BDO's office when the election for the block chairperson was underway, the police said.

A case has been registered against him at Banapur town police station under different sections of IPC including those dealing with attempt to murder, obstructing officers from discharging their duties and causing grievous injury to people, central range inspector general Narasingha Bhol, who rushed to the accident site said.

Jagdev is now in police custody and will be arrested after his discharge from hospital, he said. The MLA was first treated at a local hospital and later transferred to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Khurda district superintendent of police Alekh Chandra Pahi said.

Two persons, the Banapur police station inspector-in-charge R R Sahu and a local woman were seriously injured in the incident and they too were rushed to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for treatment, officials said. The journalists who were injured were present at the spot.

Saturday's incident was not the first involving the MLA. He was suspended from the ruling party last year for attacking a dalit leader of the opposition BJP. He was also accused of assaulting BJP workers at Manmunda in 2016, attacking Bolgarh tehsildar in 2018 and a staff of Chilika Development Authority in 2020.

Though he was suspended from BJD in September 2021, Jagdev was often seen in the party's state headquarters during different programmes, the BJP alleged.

Apart from Samir Mohanty, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi have also demanded strong action against the MLA.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 09:59 PM IST