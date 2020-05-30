BJD leader, two others die in fire mishap in Odisha's Ganjam district

A senior police officer told PTI, the victims, trapped inside the smoke-filled house, were rescued and rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. All of them were suspected to have died of asphyxiation as smoke triggered by the fire had engulfed the house, the officer said.

Apart from Choudhury, the two others were identified as his brother-in-law Bhagaban Patra (85) and caretaker Sunil Behera (19). The exact reason for the fire will be ascertained after a probe, a fire brigade official told PTI.

Choudhury was also a former president of the Ganjam district Congress committee. He had contested the state assembly elections from Berhampur and Aska thrice but lost. He had joined BJD before the 2014 elections.