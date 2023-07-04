 Bizarre Incident in Chhattisgarh: Man Chokes to Death After Eating Sacrificed Goat's Eyeball
The incident took place in the Surajpur district of the state.

Raipur: In a bizarre incident that unfolded in Chhattisgarh, a man choked and died after consuming the eyeball of a goat. The incident took place in the Surajpur district of the state. Bagar Sai, a 50-year-old resident of Madanpur village, had participated in a ritual sacrifice of the animal, along with other villagers, to express gratitude for the fulfillment of his wishes.

After the sacrificial ritual, the man and his fellow villagers gathered to partake in the meal. While eating, he attempted to swallow the cooked goat's eye but ended up choking himself. He was quickly rushed to the nearby district hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

article-image
