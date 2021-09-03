BITTER WAR OVER ‘SUGAR’CANE PRICES: Priyanka calls for hike

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the ruling BJP on Thursday over the rising prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel, and also alleged that there has been no increase in the price of sugarcane procurement from farmers in the last three years.

While she did not clarify whether her attack was aimed at the Uttar Pradesh government or the Centre, the Narendra Modi dispensation last week increased the minimum price that the sugar mills pay to sugarcane growers by Rs 5 to Rs 290 per quintal for the next marketing year starting October 2021.

The Congress general secretary said the BJP government is increasing the price of LPG cylinders every month, and petrol and diesel prices have been hiked 60 to 70 times in three-four months.

"But the sugarcane price for farmers has not increased for three years?" she tweeted in Hindi with the hashtags "mehnge din" (expensive days) and "ganne ke daam badhao" (increase the prices of sugarcane).

...BUT THE REALITY IS

The government on Wednesday set a price of ₹290 a quintal for sugarcane purchased by mills for the 2021-22 season that runs from October to next September, up from ₹285 a quintal in the previous season.

The decision to set the highest ever fair and remunerative price for sugarcane comes as the largest sugar producing state Uttar Pradesh is preparing for assembly polls in 2022.

The cost of sugar production is likely to increase by ₹0.5 a kg with the ₹5 per quintal increase in fair and remunerative price, as per an analysis by rating agency ICRA Ltd.

