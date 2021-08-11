BIT OF KASHMIRIYAT IN ME: RAHUL

Sajad Hameed

I want a relationship of dignity and love with people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have faced pain and suffering... before Delhi, my family was living in Allahabad. Before that they were living in Kashmir...”

“I understand you. My family has taken the water of Jhelum. Your customs and your thinking... which we call kashmiriyat... is also in me,” the Congress leader, said, vowing to fight and defeat “the ideology of fear and hatred (spread) by the BJP and RSS.”

Gandhi said his visit — Tuesday was the second and final day — was a homecoming of sorts.

Addressing J&K party workers in Srinagar — where he opened a new office for the party — Gandhi said: “My message to you (Congress workers and the people of J&K) is that I have brought respect and love for you... this new office is a new beginning. I tried coming earlier but was stopped at the airport itself. Aaj aaya hoon, jald waapis bhi aoonga (Today I have come, and will return soon)”.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, making his first visit to Srinagar since the government scrapped special status for J&K in August 2019, and split it into two union territories, has demanded restoration of J&K’s statehood and the conduct of a “free and fair” Assembly election.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:14 AM IST