Bit much to be lectured on police brutality by China': Indian Twitter hits back at Global Times over coronavirus pandemic lockdown

Earlier, amidst increasing threat of local and community transmission of coronavirus spread, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown from midnight for the next 21 days. "

From midnight, there will be a total lockdown in the entire country. It is like a curfew, tougher than the Janata Curfew," the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation.

He urged Indians to forget what stepping out feels like; otherwise, the entire country will go back 21 years, he warned. "There will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes," Modi said and announced an emergency financial package of Rs 15,000 crore for healthcare.

The announcement comes close on the heels of more than 500 country-wide coronavirus cases and ten deaths. Giving the rationale for the lockdown, he pointed out how most capable nations like the United States had become helpless despite having the best health services.

\Their two months of experience showed that the only solution to the pandemic is social distancing, which alone can break the cycle of this dreaded disease.

He warned that a little carelessness on the part of the people would put the entire country and their own families into a catastrophic situation for which India will have to pay a very heavy price.

At the same time, Modi tried to dispel fears and tweeted ‘‘No need to panic, essential items, medicines to be available.’’ But he did not elaborate except saying that the Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.