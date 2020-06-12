Biryani or coronavirus? As Nagpur Municipal Corporation finds new hotspot, BJP corporator claims he's 'distributing food'

After an investigation by Nagpur Municipal Corporation blaming new cases in Naik Talao-Bangladesh on a resident of Naik Talao who had reportedly hosted a biryani party for his friends, Senior BJP corporator Dayashankar Tiwari on Wednesday told TOI that the person who is being blamed by NMC is dependent on the daily meals provided by the corporator. Tiwari added that the resident daily take the distributed meal because of his financial problems.

As per the report in The Hitavada, NMC's investigation revealed that a resident of Naik Talao had hosted a biryani party for his friends for which had brought food item (meat) from Mominpura. After which the cases in the area surged suddenly making it a new hotspot.

While talking about the Tiwari questioned how come the NMC’s authorized slaughterhouse to work in areas like Mominpura which are hotspots. The leader also wrote on Facebook condemning the decision by NMC and said that keeping slaughterhouses open in hotspots will create more trouble for the city.