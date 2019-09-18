Biryani chain scions charge-sheeted in Jaguar accident case

Kolkata: The Kolkata police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the gruesome Jaguar accident case, charging prime accused Raghib Parwez, scion of the famous biryani maker Arsalan chain of restaurants, on various counts, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The chargesheet filed at the Bankshall court also named Raghib's younger brother Arsalan Parwez, after whom the biryani chain has been named, and their maternal uncle Mohammad Hamsa.

Raghib, who was at the wheel of the luxurious Jaguar Land Rover F-Pace car that was involved in the January 17 accident killing two people and injuring another three, was chargesheeted under sections 304 A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code.

Besides, he was also charged with Section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act as also sections 119 (violation of traffic signs) and 177 (general provision for punishment of offences) under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Arsalan, the other scion of the family of restaurateurs, and Hamsa were slapped charges under IPC Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

Hamsa was additionally charged under IPC section 212 (harbouring offender).

The Jaguar Land Rover F-Pace, moving at breakneck speed amid heavy showers, rammed into a Mercedes in the wee hours of August 17 at the Shakespeare Sarani-Loudon Street crossing in south Kolkata.

The Mercedes, which took the full impact of the hit, rolled over twice and crashed against a traffic police kiosk.

The kiosk fell on three Bangladeshi citizens, who had taken shelter from the rain behind the structure. Two of them -- Kazi Mohammad Mainul Alam (36) and Farhana Islam Tania (28), who had come to Kolkata for medical treatment -- were crushed to death. Kazi Safi Rahmatullah, the third from the group, survived with an injury.

The Mercedes occupants -- Amit Kajaria, who was at the wheel and his wife Kanika -- were both injured. The husband almost had his right ear severed, and had to undergo plastic surgery to relocate it. Kanika had abdominal bruises.

Hours after the accident, Arsalan surrendered to the police, claiming he was driving the car.

But four days later, in a dramatic turn of events, the city police held a hurriedly convened press meet and claimed they have arrested Raghib as he was actually at the wheel at the time of the accident.

Hamsa was later arrested for allegedly helping Raghib abscond, and for having sheltered him at a relative's place before he flew off to Dubai on August 17.