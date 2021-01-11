Bird flu: Delhi govt restricts supply of processed chicken from outside, Centre objects to closure of Ghazipur poultry market

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said it will write to the Delhi government over the closure of the Ghazipur chicken mandi as there is no risk associated with eating properly cooked meat.

This comes as the Delhi government on Monday imposed a restriction on the supply of processed chicken from outside the capital.

"I would request the general public to not panic, the government is taking all precautionary measures. It has been decided to impose a restriction on the supply of processed chicken from outside Delhi," Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.