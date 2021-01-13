Bird flu cases reported in UP

New Delhi: Fresh bird deaths and avian influenza cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Unusual mortality among birds has also been reported in some districts of Jharkhand and J&K, as per a statement of the Union fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying ministry, which has asked state governments not to ban supply of poultry products. However, bird flu outbreak has been confirmed only in Delhi, Uttarakhand, UP, Kerala, Rajasthan, MP, Himachal, Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat till now, according to the ministry.

In Uttar Pradesh, bird deaths were reported from Jalaun district and avian flu cases from Kanpur. Samples taken from two dead crows in Kanpur have tested positive for bird flu and with these, the number of confirmed cases of the influenza has increased to four in the city, forest officials said. In Jalaun, five birds, mostly crows, were found dead and their samples have been sent for testing, while in Fatehpur district two peacock carcasses were found in a forest. However, officials ruled out bird flu as the cause of death of the peacocks.

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Rajendra Kumar Sharma said as per the postmortem report, the birds died due to cold.