Birbhum violence: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar along with party leaders holds protest in Kolkata

As the row over Birbhum violence continues, West Bengal BJP leaders held a protest in Kolkata. The party protest was led by Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar in capital city.

The protest comes after five BJP MLAs including Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari were suspended after the ruling Trinamool Congress legislators and the BJP MLAs came to blows over the BJP's demand of statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the law and order situation in the state.

The ruckus broke out after BJP MLAs raised slogans over the Birbhum violence where ten people including five women and two children, were assaulted and then burnt to death. The incident is alleged to be a retaliation after a local Trinamool Congress leader, Bhadu Sheikh, was killed in a crude bomb attack. Following an intervention by the Calcutta High Court, the CBI is probing the killings.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar along with other BJP leaders holds a protest in Kolkata against Birbhum violence. pic.twitter.com/xRf2oMhUet — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

The visuals show that the MLAs could be seen crowding the floors of the Assembly, fighting with each other. Following the incident, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya also took to Twitter to share a video of the chaos in the Assembly showing that the marshals and police officers struggled to stop the fight.

Adhikari and four other BJP legislators have been suspended for the whole of this year after the ruckus. "The Opposition had demanded a discussion over the law and order and the government declined. They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with our MLAs," Adhikari told the media.

"MLAs are not safe even inside the assembly. At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs," he added.

Trinamool leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, put the blame on the BJP. "Some of our MLAs were injured inside the House. We condemn the conduct of the BJP," he said.

(with agency inputs)

