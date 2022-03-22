Birbhum violence: MHA seeks detailed report from West Bengal govt

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the incident in which as many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of Birbhum after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh, officials told news agency ANI on Tuesday evening.

Describing the deaths as "horrific", West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar claimed that the state is in the grip of a culture of "violence and lawlessness".

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested Dhankhar to refrain from making unwarranted statements and alleged that his comments have "political overtones" supporting other political parties to browbeat the state government.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari called for President's rule in the state.

"Law and order situation across West Bengal is grave. 26 murders have taken place in the last one week in different parts of the state. Centre should intervene and use Article 356 (President's Rule) or Article 355 to bring the situation under control in Bengal," Adhikari told ANI.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, meanwhile, called for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Besides, a delegation of West Bengal BJP MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in the law and order situation in the state. The delegation included Sukanta Majumdar, Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee, Jagannath Sarkar, Raju Bista, Arjun Singh and others. The delegation also handed over a letter to Shah over the matter.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 08:49 PM IST