Birbhum violence: Mamata Banerjee to visit site tomorrow, says action to be taken against perpetrators irrespective of their political colours

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the Birbhum district Thursday, where eight people were charred to death in a village the day before.

She said that proper action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence in the Birbhum district.

"Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colours," she said.

She added, "The government is ours, we are concerned about people in our state. We would never want anyone to suffer. The Birbhum, Rampurhat incident is unfortunate. I have immediately dismissed the OC, SDPO. I will go to Rampurhat tomorrow."

Mamata Banerjee said that the state government will take action in a fair manner. "Such kinds of incidents have happened in Gujarat and Rajasthan too. I am not justifying the incident in Rampurhat. We will take action in a fair manner," she said.

"This is Bengal, not Uttar Pradesh. I had sent a delegation of TMC to Hathras but we were not allowed an entry. But we are not stopping anyone from coming here," she added.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh.

At least 22 people have been arrested so far in connection with violence in West Bengal's Birbhum district that claimed eight lives.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 02:45 PM IST