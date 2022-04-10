Birbhum violence: CBI arrests another person from Rampurhat

Kolkata: After four people who got arrested from Mumbai two days ago, the CBI nabbed another person Samir Seikh from Rampurhat in connection with Bogtui village fire incident on March 21.

According to CBI sources, the arrested person was initially admitted to hospital for medical checkup and then was taken to a temporary camp of CBI.

It can be noted that on April 6 CBI arrested four people in connection to the Rampurhat fire incident from Mumbai and produced them to Mumbai court and they were brought back to Rampurhat.

“The arrested people are Babu Seikh, Lalon Seikh, Bappa Seikh and Sabu Seikh. Several mid aged boys worked as labour in Mumbai and on March 22 a day after the incident they fled to Mumbai and took shelter with the boys. Names of Bappa and Sabu Seikh are in the FIR list,” said the CBI sources.

The CBI sources also said that CBI had tracked a few suspected people's mobile phones and found them from Mumbai.

On the other hand, a section of CBI officials also visited house of dead TMC block president Bhadu Seikh and inspected the CCTV cameras of his house and also at the place was he was killed through crude bombs.

After police guards were deployed outside the house of Bhadu Seikh, the family members of Bhadu who had left their house after the murder was seen returning to village.

“On Sunday we took statements from the neighbours of Bhadu Seikh. We have also visited relatives of those who died in the fire incident. We have asked family members of Bhadu to return to the village immediately so that they can also be quizzed,” further mentioned the CBI sources.

It can be recalled that on March 21 hours after TMC block president Bhadu Seikh was murdered, few people had set at least 10 houses on fire and at least eight people were charred to death.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) but the Calcutta High Court showing their ‘displeasure’ over SIT’s probe had ordered a CBI probe in the incident.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 07:55 PM IST