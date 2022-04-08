Birbhum violence: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh's murder

In its fresh move, the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI inquiry against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) block president of Bogtui village in Rampurhat Bhadu Sheikh's murder case.

According to High Court sources, the verdict came along the lines that Seikh's murder and the fire incident are interconnected.

“The fire incident that took place in Bogtui village on March 21 following the murder of TMC district president Bhadu Seikh are interconnected for which CBI probe is necessary to bring out the actual culprits behind both the incidents,” said the High Court sources.

Welcoming the verdict, wife of Bhadu Seikh Tobila Bibi said that she is happy with the verdict of the Calcutta High Court. “My husband was an extremely popular and helpful leader. Even I want to know who killed him,” said Tobila.

It can be recalled that Bhadu Seikh was killed by some unknown assailant on March 21 in a crude bomb attack, following which at least 10 houses were set on fire at Bogtui killing at least nine people.

Meanwhile, another TMC block president Anarul Hussain who was arrested for the fire incident, while being produced before Rampurhat session court on Friday claimed that he is being ‘framed’.

“I have full faith in the judiciary and my leader Didi (Mamata Banerjee) that the truth will soon come out. A larger conspiracy is being hatched against me for which I am arrested,” said Hussain.

Welcoming the Calcutta High Court’s CBI probe in the dead TMC block president’s case, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that all ‘thieves’ of TMC should be jailed.

“I welcome the move and all the culprits should be jailed. Chor dhoro jail bhoro (catch the thief and send them behind bars). No culprits should be spared,” said Adhikari.

Slamming the LoP, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Adhikari himself should ‘confess’ in front of police. “Adhikari is charge-sheeted in both, the Sardha ponzi scam and Narada bribery case. He should first go and surrender in front of police,” said Ghosh.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya claimed that the ‘democracy’ of the state is in danger as the court is more dependent on the CBI than the state police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 08:50 PM IST