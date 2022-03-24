Birbhum violence: ‘Big conspiracy behind killings’, claims West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after meeting the family of deceased people in Bogtui’s village in Rampurhat said the suspects will have to be hunted down and arrested unless they surrender, and asserted that police would ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits. She also announced financial assistance to the families of the deceased people.

While handing over cheques of rupees 5 lakh to the kin of those killed in violence, she also announced rupees 2 lakh compensation for rebuilding the scorched homes, and jobs to the victims’ families through Chief Minister’s quota.

“TMC block president Anarul Hussain should surrender in front of the cops. The IC and SDPO didn't work. The police should be more active and those who don’t wish to work should leave their jobs,” said Mamata.

Mamata also ordered police a 10-day special clean-up drive to uncover illegal arms and ammunition across the state.

The Chief Minister alleged that there was a ‘big conspiracy’ behind the killings. “I never believed something so barbaric could happen in modern Bengal. Mothers and children were killed. Your family members died but my heart has been crushed,” she said.

Hours after Mamata announced to arrest Hussain, Tarapith police in Birbhum district had arrested him and he is now being quizzed.

Police searched Hussain’s house for over an hour before his arrest and the family members were also questioned.

Close aides of Hussain however claimed that TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal is ‘framing’ Hussain and claimed that he is ‘innocent’.

After meeting the family members of the deceased, the Chief Minister went to meet the injured at Rampurhat hospital. After meeting with the people, Mamata said that the doctors are trying ‘best’ to treat the patients.

“Total five people were admitted. One case with 60 per cent burn is critical. I wanted to airlift the patient to Kolkata but after the doctor said that there can be complications I will send an expert team here,” added Mamata.

National Human Rights Commission Chairperson has taken suo motu cognizance of the killings in the Birbhum district.

Meanwhile, the Advocate General in Calcutta High Court said that the central forensic team had sought central security before visiting Birbhum.

However, at the time of reporting DG Manoj Malviya visited the Bogtui village and according to police sources a total of 54 police will be deployed in the area round the clock.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:28 PM IST