Birbhum violence: Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar moves Calcutta HC; saffron party to agitate across state

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be hitting the streets across the state protesting against the Ramupurhat fire incident.

Several leaders had called BJP national president JP Nadda to inform him about the incident and according to BJP sources, Nadda had instructed the party leaders to utilize the incident ‘politically’.

Earlier this day, the BJP MLAs had spoken with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar through video conferencing and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the BJP MLAs will visit Rampurhat on Wednesday.

“The Central government is always there for the children, women and minorities. We will go to the spot on Wednesday morning and those who are campaigning for the upcoming bypolls will reach later,” said Adhikari demanding central agencies probe the incident.

Before talking to the Governor, the BJP MLAs staged a walk out from the Assembly demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Mamata Banerjee is police minister, home minister and the Chief Minister. She completely failed to manage the law and order in the state. She should immediately resign. In the last one week, at least 26 political leaders were killed. There is no security in the state,” said BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh.

Ghosh even claimed that the BJP wanted to raise the Rampurhat incident at the Zero hour and also that the Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay didn’t allow saying that it was not ‘listed’.

“We did not disrupt the first half of the session and took part in discussions related to education, irrigation and health. But when we were stopped from raising the Rampurhat issue we walked out from the House,” added Ghosh.

On the other hand, a delegation of BJP MP’s who are in the national capital to attend the Parliament met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inform him about the incident.

According to state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, the Home Minister had sought a detailed report within 72 hours.

“A central team from the Ministry of Home Affairs headed by a joint secretary is likely to reach Rampurhat to oversee the situation. We also demand a central agency inquiry over the incident,” said Majumdar.

Majumdar also moved Calcutta High Court over the incident and demanded ‘immediate hearing’.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:06 PM IST