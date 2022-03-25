Birbhum violence: Arrested TMC leader Anarul Hussain says he ‘surrendered’ due to CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Arrested TMC block president Anarul Hussain was on Friday produced in Rampurhat court.

Ahead of entering the court, talking to the media, Hussain said that he has ‘surrendered’ in front of the police on his own and also that he is ‘innocent’.

“I am innocent just because didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) said I have surrendered. I have full faith in the law and order system,” said Hussain.

According to the Rampurhat court sources, the court has instructed 14 days police custody to Anarul Islam.

It can be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while visiting the families of the deceased at Birbhum had asked the police to arrest TMC block president Anarul Hussain for allegedly delaying in sending police at Bagtoi village where people were charred to death.

On the other hand, a family member of deceased Hanaullah on Friday said that he could identify only one family member who was charred to death and also that he had informed the state administration that the rest of the bodies couldn’t be identified.

It can be recalled that Hanaullah on March 22 claimed that he had identified everyone who were charred to death.

Slamming the entire incident, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that everything is ‘eyewash’ and also that the state government is trying to get away ‘siding’ with the ‘actual’ culprits.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 06:50 PM IST