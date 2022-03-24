Birbhum violence: Arrest of Rampurhat TMC block president Anarul Hussain is mere eyewash, says Opposition

Kolkata: No sooner was the TMC block president Anarul Hussain arrested following the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the opposition cried foul against the Chief Minister.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that how can Chief Minister take someone’s name and ask to arrest him.

“So far nothing happened and just after the Chief Minister took someone’s name and he got arrested. It is a fake arrest,” said Ghosh.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan said that TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal is behind the massacre.

“Phones of both Hussain and Mandal should be checked. I can vouch and say that Mandal is behind the incident and have stopped SDPO and IC to take action,” claimed Khan.

On the other side, the fact-finding committee of BJP formed by national president JP Nadda was initially stopped from entering the village and they agitated in front of the Sainthia police station.

According to BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, the police are stopping them from entering the village as TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is ‘afraid’ that BJP will bring out the truth.

However, later the BJP delegations were allowed to enter the village.

Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the Chief Minister did an ‘eyewash’ by arresting Anarul Hussain.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:35 PM IST