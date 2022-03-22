Birbhum violence: 2 children among 8 charred to death; here's all you need to know

Kolkata: Charred bodies of eight people, including two children, were found in Birbhum district's Rampurhat area on Tuesday after their houses were allegedly set on fire.

According to the locals, at least eight houses were set on fire after Deputy Panchayat Chief Bhadu Sheikh was killed on Monday by a crude bomb.

According to DG Manoj Malviya, 11 people were arrested in the fire case.

“Seven charred bodies were recovered on Tuesday morning and three injured people were recovered in the wee hours out of which one died. Some are saying that following the murder of Bhadu Sheikh someone had set fire on Sanju Sheikh’s house and since it’s a small area other houses also caught fire,” said Malviya.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, a meeting was held between the Chief Secretary and Home secretary and an SIT was formed headed by ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh to investigate the issue.

“Rampurhat OC and SDPO were immediately removed. A forensic team will visit the area and a report has been sought from Rampurhat DM and SP,” said the Nabanna sources.

Urban Development and Transport Minister Firhad Hakim along with TMC MLA Ashish Banerjee had also reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Hakim also met the injured people at the hospital and assured them of all help.

Meanwhile, the family members of Bhadu Sheikh on Tuesday evening left their village citing ‘insecurity’.

Sheikh’s father said that within nine months two of his sons are murdered.

“There are still several family members who are alive. After Bhadu was killed, no police came. We are insecure so we are leaving the village so that no one else is killed,” said Sheikh’s father.

On the other hand, after BJP MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inform him about the incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs had asked for a detailed report of the incident within 72 hours.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar demanding CBI inquiry also moved the Calcutta High Court over the incident.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said ‘larger conspiracy’ is being done against Trinamool Congress.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 08:59 PM IST