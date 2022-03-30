Birbhum killings: Three more arrested over TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh's murder

Kolkata: Three more people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the Rampurhat incident.

According to a police official, three people were arrested from three different localities. One was nabbed from the Bengal-Jharkhand border, another from Rampurhat and the third person was arrested from Murshidabad.

“Through CCTV footage we have seen that these three people were also instrumental in killing TMC block president Bhadu Sheikh. They were also seen hurling bombs at Bhadu. They were arrested on wee hours of Wednesday,” said a police officer.

With the earlier one arrest, the total number of arrests in connection to Bhadu's killing stands at four.

Meanwhile, a team of CBI on Wednesday visited the old house of Bhadu Sheikh in Rampurhat to investigate the fire incident.

“We have prepared a list of firefighters and a few policemen present at the spot during the rescue operation of the fire incident. We need to talk to them again to get more details. We visited Bhadu’s old house to get more details of the entire incident,” said a CBI officer.

The CBI officer also interrogated IC of Nalhati police station as according to the CBI sources, IC of Nalhati police station was present during the rescue operation.

On the other side, several displaced people of Bogtui village started returning to their place.

According to several people, some of them will stay in a nearby village as their houses are burnt and some will stay in the village in order to monitor the restoration of their burnt houses.

It can be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given rupees two lakhs for the repair of the burnt houses and five lakh rupees to the families of the deceased people along with extra 50000 rupees for the injured.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 08:57 PM IST