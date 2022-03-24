Birbhum killings: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prevented from entering Bogtui village

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday was prevented from entering West Bengal's Bogtui village, where eight people including three women and two children were burnt alive earlier this week.

The Congress leader in Lok Sabha and other party members were stopped at Santiniketan near the village in Birbhum district in West Bengal, and they sat on the road and staged a demonstration demanding that they be allowed to visit the village and meet the kin of the deceased.

At least 20 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, suspected to have been triggered by the killing of a local TMC leader on Monday evening, and several police personnel and civic volunteers removed on grounds of negligence.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the kin of those killed in Birbhum violence.

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 01:37 PM IST