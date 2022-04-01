Birbhum killings: CBI to conduct DNA test of people killed in Rampurhat

Kolkata: CBI will conduct DNA test of the nine people killed in the Rampurhat incident and the sample will be sent to a forensic lab at New Delhi.

According to CBI sources, in order to be sure whose body has been buried the CBI had decided to exhume all the nine bodies and DNA tests will be conducted on the bodies.

“DNA tests will also be conducted on the family members of the deceased so that the accurate result can be ascertained. The samples will be sent to a forensic laboratory in the national capital,” said the CBI sources.

The CBI on Friday had once again quizzed the suspended SDPO Sayan Ahmed and the other arrested people.

The CBI sources claimed that they will once again record the statement of arrested TMC block president Anarul Hussain.

Meanwhile, a day after TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal claimed that he wanted to remove Hussain from the post, a letter floated on Friday stating that Mandal kept Hussain in the committee formed for recently concluded civic polls.

Though Mandal was not available for any comments, TMC MLA Ashish Banerjee said that the decision was taken in the meeting.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh also declined to comment on Mandal.

“Anubrata is a big leader and commenting on him won’t be good. Let the investigation take its own course,” said Ghosh.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that this is just the ‘beginning’ of the fall of TMC.

“Without instruction of Anubrata Mandal nothing happens in Birbhum and he is saying he wanted to remove Anarul but didn’t due to request of their MLA. Anubrata used to sell fish and now mints money through extortion. More TMC leaders' names will come in this case,” said Majumdar.

It can be recalled that on Thursday Mandal said that he wanted to remove arrested TMC block president Anarul Hussain from the post but had to keep him after TMC MLA Ashish Banerjee requested him to keep Hussain till the panchayat election due in 2023.

However, Banerjee countering the claims said that the decision of keeping Anarul was taken in the party’s meeting.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:13 PM IST