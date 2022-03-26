Birbhum killings: Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari along with BJP workers holds 'padyatra', says 'will be doing sit-in strike here for 48 hours'

Condemning the killings in Birbhum incident, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with BJP workers held 'padyatra' in Birbhum on violence in the district.

During the padyatra, Adhikari also said that they will be doing a sit-in strike here for 48 hours.

"State Home Minister should resign and the arrest of murderers won't do, conspirators must be arrested too," he added.

Similarly like the BJP, the Congress also held protest march 'Nyay Yatra' today which was led by state party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over the violence in Birbhum district.

During his yatra in Howrah, Ranjan said, "Local Police cannot conduct this probe, so we demand a CBI probe."

"Govt here is neglecting the matter, the common people are furious, they want to know the truth and punish the guilty," he added.

"It's clear that the police officials here are responsible in the murder of Anish Khan (former student leader)," Ranjan said.

"WB CM Mamata Banerjee promised to take all guilty into custody within 15 days; 42 days have passed and she has shown no interest," the Congress leader claimed.

Meanwhile, today, the Calcutta High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the Birbhum violence case, a 15-member team of the Central agency reached the crime scene in Rampurhat to probe the case.

The team is led by deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Akhilesh Singh and also includes Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts.a Meanwhile, CBI has named 21 accused under Section 147, 148, 149 and other Sections in FIR on suspected offence of armed rioting.

(with agency inputs)

