Biplab Kumar Deb resigns: Jishnu Dev Varma, Pratima Bhowmick, Manik Saha frontrunners to be next Tripura CM

In a shock move, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the Chief Minister’s post on Saturday. He made the announcement after meeting Governor SN Arya at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

Speaking to the media after his resignation, Deb said he resigned to strengthen the base of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura.

"To strengthen the base of BJP in the state, I need to work on grassroot level in various sectors. I should work as a common Karyakarta (party worker) rather than being in the position of CM to form BJP govt again in the coming Assembly elections," he said.

"Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me -- whether it was BJP state president or Tripura chief minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state," Deb told reporters.

"The 2023 election is coming, and the party wants a responsible organiser to take charge of the affairs here. A government can only be formed if the organisation is strong. After the elections, someone will obviously become the chief minister," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde are in Tripura as the central observers

"A meeting of the legislative party will be held at 8 pm. The new leader will be elected," said Yadav.

Ahead of the party's announcement, three names have cropped up for the chief minister's post in Tripura. They are Jishnu Dev Varma, Pratima Bhoumik and Manik Saha.

Jishnu Dev Varma, who is related to the erstwhile Tripura royal family, is currently the Deputy Chief Minister.

Pratima Bhoumik is the Lok Sabha MP from Tripura West. She is currently a Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Centre.

Manik Saha is currently the Tripura BJP chief. Recently, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha, becoming the first BJP MP in the Upper House from the state.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 06:19 PM IST